Capita (LON:CPI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 375 ($4.98) to GBX 405 ($5.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th.
Capita Stock Performance
About Capita
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
