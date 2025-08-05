Capita (LON:CPI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 375 ($4.98) to GBX 405 ($5.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th.

LON:CPI opened at GBX 296.09 ($3.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 294.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 137.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -122.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.95. Capita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168 ($2.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 358.50 ($4.76).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

