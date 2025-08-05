JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Price Target to GBX 303

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 309 ($4.11) to GBX 303 ($4.03) in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 45.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.72) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

Shares of LON SPI opened at GBX 207.65 ($2.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £833.86 million, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 206.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. Spire Healthcare Group has a one year low of GBX 168.20 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 260.50 ($3.46).

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 4.10 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire Healthcare Group will post 15.6634747 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

