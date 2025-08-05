Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Given New GBX 122 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 136 ($1.81) to GBX 122 ($1.62) in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 150 ($1.99) to GBX 147 ($1.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 135 ($1.79) to GBX 130 ($1.73) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 150 ($1.99) to GBX 135 ($1.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 143.17 ($1.90).

LON TW opened at GBX 101.90 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.41.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The homebuilder reported GBX 3.20 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Taylor Wimpey had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 7.25%. Research analysts expect that Taylor Wimpey will post 9.8339265 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

