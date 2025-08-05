TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Cintas by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 217,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,826,000 after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Shares of CTAS opened at $225.09 on Tuesday. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.49 and its 200-day moving average is $210.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

