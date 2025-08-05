Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.44.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Melius Research lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,743.05. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,431.50. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,826. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

