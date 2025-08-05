Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Trimmed by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,019,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,645 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,763,000 after purchasing an additional 913,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,438,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,897,000 after purchasing an additional 687,675 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,954,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,108,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,280. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 2.0%

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $92.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.07.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Roth Capital raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $101.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.39.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

