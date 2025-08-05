Allianz SE Takes $184,000 Position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,059 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth $2,053,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth $1,589,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 12.6% during the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 21,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 7.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,040 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

