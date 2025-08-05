AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,404,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,273 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $48,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JULW opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $37.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $328.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.28.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

