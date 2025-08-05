Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 209.40 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 209.40 ($2.78), with a volume of 11795795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.60 ($2.73).

Airtel Africa Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of £9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -125.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 183.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 164.45.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.

The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

