Allianz SE Trims Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Allianz SE trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,144,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,662,000 after purchasing an additional 58,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,194,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Crown Castle by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,729,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,224,000 after acquiring an additional 920,428 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Crown Castle by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,380,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,530,000 after acquiring an additional 436,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,176,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,021,000 after acquiring an additional 207,120 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $107.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -39.83%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.