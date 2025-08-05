Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 80253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on RNLSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Renault to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Renault
Renault Price Performance
About Renault
Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Renault
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Analysts Make a Quantum Bet on D-Wave’s Cryogenic Packaging
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Traders Turn Bullish on Housing Stocks Again—3 Leading the Way
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Onsemi’s August Pullback Is a Signal to Buy for Tech Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.