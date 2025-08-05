Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 80253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Several research firms recently commented on RNLSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Renault to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

