775 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Earned Wealth Advisors LLC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 205,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 135,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.8% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $302.26 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.47 and a 52-week high of $329.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.91 and a 200-day moving average of $305.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.33.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

