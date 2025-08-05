Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.99 and last traded at $83.44, with a volume of 3335768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.05.
Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 8.3%
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70.
Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.3171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%.
About Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (PLTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Stock. PLTU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
