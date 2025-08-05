Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 923 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in International Business Machines by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $251.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.80. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $181.81 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

