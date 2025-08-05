Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.79) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.
Harworth Group Price Performance
HWG opened at GBX 187 ($2.49) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 179.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 172.79. Harworth Group has a 1 year low of GBX 150 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 195 ($2.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £615.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.74.
About Harworth Group
