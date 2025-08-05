Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.79) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

Harworth Group Price Performance

HWG opened at GBX 187 ($2.49) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 179.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 172.79. Harworth Group has a 1 year low of GBX 150 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 195 ($2.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £615.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.74.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments.

