CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 524815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAIXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

