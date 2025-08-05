NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,025,517 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $213,154,000 after acquiring an additional 582,317 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26,732.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583,864 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $110,969,000 after acquiring an additional 581,688 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,519,132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $858,902,000 after acquiring an additional 432,838 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,802 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $322,764,000 after acquiring an additional 414,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,339,344 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $901,933,000 after purchasing an additional 402,672 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $211.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.81. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $259.74.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,240. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $345,556.80. This represents a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

