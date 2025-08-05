Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Ithaka Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ithaka Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 4.3% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $483.36 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $173.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $522.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total value of $1,386,672.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,171,844.80. The trade was a 13.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,903 shares of company stock worth $7,932,778 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

