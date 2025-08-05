Associated Banc Corp Has $6.93 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,909,000 after acquiring an additional 136,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,914,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,970,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 829,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $310.91 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $220.11 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The company has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.11.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

