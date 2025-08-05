Leisure Capital Management Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Leisure Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 399.5% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 605,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.14 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.72.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

