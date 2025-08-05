Leisure Capital Management Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 42,793 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,633,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $139.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.83 and a 200-day moving average of $140.77.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

