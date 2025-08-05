Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $222.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

