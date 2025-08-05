Advyzon Investment Management LLC Has $471,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,547 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wormser Freres Gestion acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $130.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $107.11 and a one year high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

