Top Dividend Stocks To Research – August 2nd

UnitedHealth Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Exxon Mobil, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Novo Nordisk A/S, Chevron, and AbbVie are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders on a regular basis, usually in the form of cash payments. Investors often seek them for their steady income potential as well as the opportunity for capital appreciation if the stock price rises. Reinvesting those dividends can also help compound returns over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded down $12.16 on Friday, hitting $237.40. The company had a trading volume of 39,874,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,268,949. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $215.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.43.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.52. 182,673,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,026,367. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,647,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,955,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $10.32. 165,940,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,656,797. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. 34,710,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,615,270. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.33. 10,704,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,271,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.87. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.17. 8,081,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $218.66.

