Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Boosted by Maxi Investments CY Ltd

Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,938 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,588 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 2.0% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 428,303 shares of company stock valued at $82,480,056. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $252.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $260.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.