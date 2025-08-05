Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 3.7% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.11.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CVX opened at $150.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.65. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

