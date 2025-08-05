New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 469.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,040,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.69.

S&P Global Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $562.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $563.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $521.70 and a 200 day moving average of $509.60.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

