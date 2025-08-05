LCM Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.67, for a total value of $3,151,553.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,273.97. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,969 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,227.94. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,483 shares of company stock worth $179,492,976 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 1.1%

Netflix stock opened at $1,170.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,234.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1,087.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.