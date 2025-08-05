Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 475 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra Research cut Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 606,724 shares of company stock worth $215,376,831 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $309.26 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $997.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

