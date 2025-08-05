Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Advyzon Investment Management LLC

Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elios Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

