Financial Connections Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (down previously from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kristen Gil acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $271.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. This trade represents a 3,135.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex acquired 17,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,329,091.52. The trade was a 9.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $240.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $218.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

