Sfmg LLC Invests $214,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,224 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 37.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the acquisition, the director owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,419,307.62. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

