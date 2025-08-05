Three Seasons Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 6.3% of Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,829,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after buying an additional 896,836 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after buying an additional 471,032 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 716,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,408,000 after buying an additional 384,840 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 213,277 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $310.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.05 and its 200-day moving average is $291.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $220.11 and a 12-month high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

