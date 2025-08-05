Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,194,000 after acquiring an additional 212,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,402,000 after purchasing an additional 131,075 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 16.4% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,004,000 after purchasing an additional 878,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chubb by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,545 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,923,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,133,000 after buying an additional 522,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $267.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.50. The company has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

