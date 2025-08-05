iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,133 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,365,000 after purchasing an additional 146,638 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,941,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,097,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,751 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of IVV opened at $634.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $642.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $616.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.15. The firm has a market cap of $639.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
