Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $152.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.26.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

