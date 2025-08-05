IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $222.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.75. The company has a market capitalization of $131.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.96%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

