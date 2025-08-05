Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,791 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,200. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 606,724 shares of company stock valued at $215,376,831 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cfra Research lowered Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Tesla Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $309.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $997.50 billion, a PE ratio of 178.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.62 and a 200 day moving average of $309.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

