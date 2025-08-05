Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Advyzon Investment Management LLC

Advyzon Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 9.6% of Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,590,000 after purchasing an additional 344,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,712 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,458,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,716,000 after purchasing an additional 584,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,183,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,283,000 after purchasing an additional 128,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $310.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $314.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

