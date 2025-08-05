Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plan Group Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 218,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,092,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 960,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 430.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $310.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $511.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $314.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

