McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $109,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victrix Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Melius Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.33.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $434.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $441.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.47 and its 200 day moving average is $354.37.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.43%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

