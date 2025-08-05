Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $32,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2%

Union Pacific stock opened at $222.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.96%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

