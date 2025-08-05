Total Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7%

LLY stock opened at $767.75 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $727.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $776.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $800.81.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

