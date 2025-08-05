Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Has $16.24 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 4,158.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,481,000 after buying an additional 1,782,110 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 14,731.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,666,000 after buying an additional 1,747,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $178,688,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,426,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,052,000 after purchasing an additional 755,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $152.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $200.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.