Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,018 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.88.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.80 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

