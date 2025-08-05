PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $139.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

