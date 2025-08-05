LCM Capital Management Inc Acquires 78 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,722,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $304.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.00. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $265.33 and a one year high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $296,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,187. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,208 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.