Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases Shares of 53,118 Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.88.

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.80 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

