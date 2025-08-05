Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,038 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 9,896.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,029,000 after buying an additional 7,860,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,943,049,000 after buying an additional 3,550,037 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1,707.6% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,718,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $324,410,000 after buying an additional 3,512,368 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,765,159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $882,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,477 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 25,917,346 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,064,455 shares in the company, valued at $103,252,135. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,848.90. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,112 shares of company stock worth $14,080,073. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $793.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

