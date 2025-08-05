Leisure Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wormser Freres Gestion purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $130.05 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.72. The company has a market capitalization of $226.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.